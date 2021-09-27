Accused California theater shooter enters insanity plea

News

Attorney pleas insanity for accused

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting two young people inside a Southern California movie theater last July has pleaded not guilty, and not guilty by reason of insanity, to two counts of murder.



The Press-Enterprise reports that 20-year-old Joseph Jimenez did not speak during Monday’s hearing at the Riverside Hall of Justice, letting his attorney enter the pleas.



Eighteen-year-old Rylee Goodrich and 19-year-old Anthony Barajas were shot July 26 inside a theater at the Regal Edwards cinema in the city of Corona.



Barajas, known online as itsanthonymichael, had nearly 1 million followers on TikTok and more on other platforms.