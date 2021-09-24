Bodycam shows officer rescuing man from burning building

Resident saved from blazes

PEORIA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/CBS) - On Sept. 24 at 4 A.M., officers responded to a call about someone hearing cries for help on W. Quail Track Drive, dispatchers were also told that a house was possibly on fire.

Officer Kyle Touton arrived to the house ablaze when neighbors informed him of someone in the second story balcony behind the home.

A man was hanging from the balcony and Officer Touton was able to catch him then lead the civilian out of the fire.

Peoria Fire Medical later contained the flames and and evaluated the resident.