Adults admit to alcohol overuse amid pandemic

(KYMA, KECY, CNN) - The tragedy of pandemic deaths has been accompanied by a host of emotional and mental health problems across the country.

Isolation, job losses, and crowded quarters at home have all contributed to this. Not to mention the grief suffered by those who've lost loved ones.

And apparently, alcohol abuse has increased as well

According to a new survey, nearly one in five Americans report that they are consuming an unhealthy amount of alcohol.

Roughly 17% of those surveyed reported heavy drinking within a 30 day period.