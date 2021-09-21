Imperial Valley residents frustrated over mask mandate

News

Brawley mother says son with asthma being segregated from classmates - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) says cases of COVID-19 are slowly going down, however the indoor mask mandate remains mandatory leaving some residents across the Valley frustrated.

Some of those residents voiced their disappointment at Tuesday's Imperial County board of supervisors meeting.

Brett Leavitt is a Brawley mother whose son has asthma. Leavitt claims his school is segregating him from classmates because he can't wear a mask.

“I am further angered by watching the rest of our country carry on like normal, football games are packed, the Emmys can carry on without a hitch, and Monday here I am masking my children again,” she said.

Imperial County wants to remind residents that studies show masks are effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19. The County has no immediate plans to remove the mask mandate.

ICPHD recommends those eligible for the vaccine to go out and get it. Heath officials say 76% of Valley residents are fully vaccinated, including those 12 and older.

