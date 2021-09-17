Domestic violence suspect shot in Phoenix suburb

News

Suspect being treated after shooting

PHOENIX, A.Z. (AP) — Police in a Phoenix suburb say they shot an armed man involved in a domestic violence incident.

Two Chandler Police officers shot the man in a hotel parking lot near a large shopping mall.

A police spokesman says the man showed them a gun, and the officers took it as a threat.

He says the man survived the shooting and is being treated in a local hospital.

No one else was hurt in the shooting.

Police are investigating the domestic violence incident between the man who was shot and a woman who told a 911 caller that she needed help.