Last minute preparations for recall election underway in Imperial County

News

13 On Your Side's Vince Ybarra has the information you need to cast your ballot

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - The recall election is tomorrow and Imperial County Administration Office is getting ready.

Registrar of Voter's, Linsey Dale, said that they are making sure to gather mail-in ballots as often as possible. Dale said folks are taking advantage of the mail-in drop off boxes.

"Ballots continue to arrive here the elections department. We're getting a lot of action in our drop boxes," said Dale.

She said the elections department is happy to see residents taking advantage of the news drop off box because the drop off box is a new source for locals.

Dale said voter's have been coming in for early voting and taking advantage of the extended hours Imperial County Administration Office has offered to folks wanting to avoid the chaos on Election Day.

The elections department welcomed voter's this past weekend and Dale said it was a hug success.

"We had early voting opportunities where people could come in and cast their ballot, that old traditional way rather than putting it in the mail," said Dale.

Monday on 13 On Your Side at 6 p.m., Vince Ybarra talks to Imperial County City Manager Alexis Brown about election preparations.