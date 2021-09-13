Career experts say some employees may be missing out

News

Career experts at the Goodwill Career Center of Yuma urge employees to see what their company has to offer

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Many employees don't look any further than their company's health benefits and/or its retirement package. But, career experts say there may be more than meets the eye.

Many companies offer incentives such as employee discounts, tuition reimbursements, and clothing and travel allowances. Some may even be part of an even larger conglomerate that can in turn give discounts to partners.

These incentives can prove to be beneficial to employees both new and present. Special training can aid in helping employees to advance.

Or, the perks may even offset a person's wage which in turn will improve their morale. Lea Soto-Graham with the Goodwill Career Center of Yuma says a company's Human Resource Department is an employee's best tool.

H.R. representatives can provide employees with vital information regarding the company's incentives.