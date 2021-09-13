Biden points to wildfires to push for big rebuild

News

Rebuilding plans under consideration through President Biden

MATHER, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden is pointing to wildfires burning through the West to argue for his $3.5 trillion rebuilding plans.



He is calling year-round fires and other extreme weather a climate change reality the nation can no longer ignore. The president spoke Monday during a briefing from officials in California’s emergency services office.



Gov. Gavin Newsom, who faces a recall vote Tuesday and was set to appear with Biden later Monday in Long Beach, participated.



Biden was also setting out on an aerial tour of fire damage. In Boise, Idaho, earlier Monday, Biden said every dollar spent on “resilience” would save $6 in future costs.