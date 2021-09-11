Video Blog: In Remembrance of 9/11

News

A day of honor and remembrance

U.S. (KYMA, KECY) - It's been 20 years since the terror attacks on the World Trade Center, and on this day, September 11, we honor those that lost their lives in the attacks and those that put their lives on the line to save others.

There were several ceremonies today across America to remember the tragic event, with one of the biggest memorials located where the attacks took place, Ground Zero in New York.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9cNBHBVnHHE

The ceremony at Ground Zero had thousands came together to hold a moment of silence for the 3,000 that were lost in the attack, then President Biden and others took to the mic to share a few words.

https://youtu.be/XsqqPUxfxNY

President Biden traveled to three memorial sites, where he later participated in a wreath laying ceremony at the Pentagon.

https://youtu.be/K5c8luzOyfc

More ceremonies were held across the nation, such as in Boston, Chicago and Florida. Survivors, first responders and even those that didn't experience the tragedy first hand, stood together for an important event that shaped America.

https://youtu.be/HyYJgbuh4PM

"We honor them. We honor the memories of those we have lost," says Governor Ron DeSantis. "We are inspired by the stories of so many survivors who have, many have moved to Florida in the intervening years as a lot of people have. So we are inspired by their stories and we are sad even 20 years later, but we're also appreciative about the response and so many people who stood up to say not on my watch, this is not going to happen."