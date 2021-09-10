IVC commemorates the fallen on 9/11

News

The college hosted students, law enforcement and veterans to remember victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks - Vince Ybarra reports

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - Saturday marks 20 years since the attack on America and Imperial Valley College (IVC) is commemorating the lives lost.

IVC hosted law enforcement, students and veterans at the event. The college said it was important to host this event because of the impact it’s had on the country.

“We feel it’s important to really recognize the lives that were lost on that day 20 years ago,” said IVC Public Information Officer, Elizabeth Espinoza.

She said that IVC trains future first responders and it’s important to remind the students of the importance of that day.

Vietnam Veteran Thomas Henderson spoke at the event, detailing the victims that were killed in the attacks on September 11, 2001. Henderson said that even after all these years, it’s still important to remember the details of that day and what transpired after.

“It’s important for two reasons, the first reason, the commemorate all those that died,” said Henderson.

He says it’s important to not forget about the first responders who sacrificed their life to keep others safe.

