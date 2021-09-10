Governor Ducey announces 9/11 education to be mandatory in K-12 Schools

Educators speak out about Governor Ducey's decision to making a mandatory teaching

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced plans to make teaching about the Sept. 11 terror attacks mandatory in schools.

“September 11, 2001 was a day that changed America,” began Governor Ducey. “It shaped a generation, forever altering how we view the world, how the world views us and how we interact with each other. But as indelible as the memory of that tragic day is for many of us, the passage of time has taken an inevitable toll. We are now at a point where Arizonans of a certain age have no direct recollection of the pain and anger we felt two decades ago when terrorists attacked our country, or the resolve and courage demonstrated in the days that followed. For this reason, my office will work with educators and lawmakers to introduce, pass and sign legislation that guarantees the next generation of Arizonans never forgets what happened on September 11, 2001.”

Governor Ducey's office is partnering with other educators and the Arizona Sate Board of Education to bring mandatory lesson plans about events of Sept. 11.

“It’s critical that we teach Arizona students about the attacks on our nation 20 years ago,” expressed State Board of Education President Lucas Narducci. “This requirement will ensure that our youth are informed on one of the most tragic days in our nation's history, and I’m grateful to Governor Ducey for his leadership on this.”

“September 11, 2001 was a tragic day that Americans will never forget, and it’s our duty to make sure future generations always remember what happened,” continued State Board of Education Member Christine Burton. “We’re working hard to make sure that happens.”

Many are grateful that these mandatory lessons are coming with Governor Ducey's plan, as many feel that it's important to learn the significance of the terror attacks on America.

Many Arizona firefighters traveled to Ground Zero to help those in need and to assist with recovery efforts. One of these firefighters is Derrick Johnson of Ahwatukee.

“Americans from all walks of life stepped up to help one another in response to September 11,” expressed Johnson.



“Firefighters ran into the towers, people lined up to donate blood, Americans flocked to Ground Zero to assist with recovery efforts, and so much more. It’s important that kids these days learn about all of this, and they must learn about the horrible attacks against our great nation. My thanks goes to Governor Ducey for his plans to present legislation that will strengthen September 11 education."

Educators are weighing in on the decision, as Jessica Worthington, Principal of Desert Star school in Avondale Elementary School District, states her opinion.

“All Arizona students deserve to learn about important topics of American history, like September 11,” said Worthington. “Most of us vividly remember that day and it’s our duty to educate the younger generation, many of which weren’t even born yet when the attacks happened. We take time every year to ensure our school teaches students about the horrific terrorist attacks that stole so many lives and left our nation shocked, and I hope we continue to educate the upcoming generation about this tragic event our nation faced.”