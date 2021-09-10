California firefighters chase fires ignited by lightning

News

New fires brought by lightning

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters are working to quash new fires ignited by lightning after thunderstorms with mostly small but welcome amounts of rain rumbled across drought-stricken Northern California, where forests have been burning for weeks.



Firefighters were diverted from the huge Caldor Fire south of Lake Tahoe to fight multiple overnight lightning fires throughout El Dorado County.



Authorities say the spread of the largest of those fires has been stopped with the help of rain from the storm cell.



Another small fire believed to have been sparked by lightning broke out in Mendocino County, north of San Francisco Bay.