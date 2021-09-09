Texas sued over six-week abortion ban

News

Biden Justice Department sues state of Texas

TEXAS (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - The state of Texas was sued Thursday over its new six-week abortion ban. The lawsuit was announced at a Washington news conference, stating that the ban is unconstitutional.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said that Texas' law seeks "to prevent women from exercising their constitutional rights by thwarting judicial review for as long as possible."

"The act is clearly unconstitutional under longstanding Supreme Court precedent." Garland stated.

The Texas law made it more difficult for clinics to obtain court orders blocking enforcement of the law, with Texas having stopped offering obortations after six weeks.

"This kind of scheme to nullify the Constitution of the United States is one that all Americans -- whatever their politics or party -- should fear," Garland warned.

If Texas was able to enact their law, then other states would follow suit with the attack on other constitutional rights.