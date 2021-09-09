Local growers looking for a few good men and women

News

The agriculture industry is one of the Desert Southwest's main industries

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's by far one of the oldest professions, working the land. In the Desert Southwest, agriculture translates to billions in revenue.

Like many other industries, the agricultural labor force is dwindling according to the United States Department of Agriculture. The reason, the industry's workforce is getting older.

The need is there and because of that, local agencies are coming together to aid local employers. Arizona@Work, PEPP, Arizona Western College, and Adult Literacy Plus will be hosting an Ag job fair.

The job fair will be on September 15th, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the San Luis Library (1075 6th Avenue). Dole, Taylor Farms, True Leaf Farms, and the Growers Company will be among those in attendance.

Harvesters are in desperate demand, the labor-intensive job pas on average about $14/hour (according to Indeed.com). All positions will be posted on the day of the event.

According to Mariana Martinez with Arizona@Work most positions just require that you're able to work in the United States of America legally.