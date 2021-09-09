Governor Ducey prepares for Arizona sports betting

News

Sports betting launches in Arizona

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey joined the launch and celebration of sports bettering in Arizona.

“Sports fans, teams, gaming industry employees, visitors to our state — today is an exciting new day for Arizona, ” began Governor Ducey.

“Today marks the first day of legal sports betting in Arizona. This means new job opportunities, more tourism in our state and increased tax revenues that will benefit Arizonans and tribal communities. I was thrilled to welcome the Caesars Sportsbook at Chase Field and the FanDuel Sportsbook at Footprint Center.”

It took several years for sports betting to come to fruition in Arizona, so Governor Ducey made sure to thank all who made it possible, including teams, tribal partners, lawmakers, sportsbooks and community leaders.

“The tribal-state gaming compact and associated legislation I signed in April would not have happened without the good faith effort of many,” he continued. “Their hard work paved the way for a new era in gaming for Arizona.”

Gaming and sports betting will bring more jobs to Arizonans and generate millions for state and local government. Any revenue will help fund K-12 education, fund wildlife conservations, and fund mental health and substance abuse treatment centers.