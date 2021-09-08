New study shows cheaper cost of living in Yuma

News

The study shows that the cost of living in Yuma is well below the national average and local residents agree - Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For those who are looking to find another reason to live in Yuma, one new study may be just the source.

The study by Roofstock.com shows that the cost of living in Yuma is 12.2% lower than the rest of the country.

Data was gathered from the US census along with data from the US Bureau of Economic analysis.

Local residents say they agree that it's cheaper to live in Yuma.

Shawnalisa Robinson, who moved to Yuma from the midwest, says that things being cheaper locally has given her kids more opportunities.

"Yeah the cost of living is good because I have a lot of kids that are athletes, so now that the cost of living is cheaper, my kids can do more and follow their dreams with their sports and after school programs and extracurricular activities," Robinson said.

That lower cost of living is also bringing more people to Yuma, as the same study showed that from 2017 to 2020 the local population is up 4.1%