Yuma’s Community Kitchen one step closer to fruition

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In just a few short months, Yuma will be home to two kitchens built for education.

Project Big Kitchen was made possible through the efforts of the Bordertown Arts Project and the Atticus Kindness project. 

A $100,000 check was presented to the local founders, and construction is set to start as soon as possible.

The kitchens will be used to train and educate local youth in culinary arts.

"We've had a very fortunate opportunity to work with a lot of the different businesses in town some of the different restaurants and with some of the different chefs and we're very fortunate to have a wonderful cafeteria manager whose going to teach young people knife skills, food safety with the idea that different chefs will arrive in residency to help," said Sam Guerrero, the founder of the Bordertown Arts Project.

The funds will be used to build an outdoor kitchen and a community space. 

The project was named after Alice Baca, who has been an influential community member for years.

Adonis Albright

