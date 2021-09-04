Skip to Content
Man who shot at a California school bus dies after police chase

School bus shot at, police go after shooter

BUENA PARK, Calif. (AP) — Buena Park police say officers have shot and killed a man who shot at a school bus. Authorities say a patrolling officer saw the man shooting at the bus from a vehicle at about 2 p.m. Friday.

A driver and a student in the bus weren't hurt.

Police say the gunman drove off and after a chase crashed through a locked gate at the Buena Park School District parking lot, hit a parked car and stopped.

That's when the officer-involved shooting took place.

The man died at the scene.

Police say they recovered a handgun but they're still trying to determine a motive for the attack.

