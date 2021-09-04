Girl killed when car was sent off street by crash

News

Impairment leads to injuries and death

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police said one car struck another, sending it off a street and into a group of pedestrians, killing an 11-year-old girl and injuring four other people.



The 51-year-old man driving the car that struck the other car Friday showed signs of impairment and was arrested and jailed on suspicion of manslaughter and other charges.



Online court records didn’t indicate whether the arrested driver has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.



Police identified the girl killed as Alysah Marin and said that two women and two boys ages 14 and 9 were seriously injured.



The driver of the the second car wasn’t injured.