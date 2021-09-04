Electrical service to Southern California community fully restored

News

Storm damages over 100 power poles and electrical infrastructure

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) have fully restored electrical services to the North Shore community affected by a power outage that occurred Monday.

A storm toppled 33 power poles in the area, with a second storm affecting over 100 more power poles in the Imperial County.



"These back to back storms have caused major damage to our infrastructure like we have not seen in many years. For customers impacted by the recent storms, thank you for your patience as we have worked tirelessly to get your lights back on,” expressed IID Energy Manager Marilyn Del Bosque Gilbert.

“I also want to thank our entire personnel and mutual aid partners that are on-site assisting with restoration efforts. Lastly, I want to thank Riverside County, Imperial County and all community partners who have assisted with providing support to our customers."

Repairs will continue to be made to other damaged infrastructures to ensure all electrical services are back to normal.