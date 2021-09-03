Highway Patrol to increase traffic safety efforts for Labor Day weekend

News

CHP on the look-out for impaired drivers

SACRAMENT, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has announced that it will implement a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) in anticipation for a busy Labor Day weekend.

The enforcement will begin Friday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 6, where officers will be removing impaired drivers from the road.

It is warned that impairment comes from more than just alcohol, it can be a result of cannabis, illicit drugs, and prescription drugs.

The 2020 Labor Day MEP resulted in more than 900 arrests, however, 46 deaths were also reported as a result of impaired driving.

"Our officers are dedicated to making the roadways safe for all who use them," said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray.



"Driving sober or designating a sober driver is the responsible choice to keep you, your passengers, and other motorists safe."

The California Highway Patrol advises caution, and to call 9-1-1 if a driver is suspected to be impaired. If called, provide the dispatcher with as much information as possible, including location, license plate number, and direction of travel, as calling can save someone's life.