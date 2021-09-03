Gang member with extensive criminal history arrested

News

Man found to be a documented member of Third Streets gang

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A Third Street gang member was arrested Thursday night by U.S. Border Patrol agents.

The arrest was made at approximately 8:46 p.m. when agents apprehended an documented man in downtown Calexico for illegally entering the United States.

Record checks later showed that the 34-year-old Mexican national is a member of the Third Street gang. The man was also in a previous court case to be removed from the United States.