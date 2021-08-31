Dove Hunting season kicks off Sept. 1

News

The season runs until September 15th

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY - Dove Season is a big deal, not only for hunters in town for the hunt but also for the local economies.

But, before you pack up to stalk your prey the Arizona Game and Fish want to make sure you're not looking at the wrong end of a citation.

AZGF wants to make sure all hunters ages ten and up have their hunting license and their migratory bird stamp. Hunters are to only use shotguns with plugs with a three-shell limit.

Now, hunters are allowed 15-doves with no more than 10 of those birds being white-winged. Wildlife Managers will be patrolling looking for violations.