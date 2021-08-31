Skip to Content
News

today at 3:21 PM
Published 7:50 PM

Dove Hunting season kicks off Sept. 1

The season runs until September 15th

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY - Dove Season is a big deal, not only for hunters in town for the hunt but also for the local economies.

But, before you pack up to stalk your prey the Arizona Game and Fish want to make sure you're not looking at the wrong end of a citation.

AZGF wants to make sure all hunters ages ten and up have their hunting license and their migratory bird stamp. Hunters are to only use shotguns with plugs with a three-shell limit.

Now, hunters are allowed 15-doves with no more than 10 of those birds being white-winged. Wildlife Managers will be patrolling looking for violations.

Yuma County

Joe Teposte

Award-Winning Photojournalist, News Professional Trainer, Production, Writer, 20+ Years in Yuma News.

Brandon Mejia

Brandon Mejia joins the news team as the evening anchor for KSWT. You can catch him weeknight at 6 and 10 p.m.

