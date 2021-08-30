Two therapy dogs get therapy after recent events

News

Dog given love and care after sudden vision loss

TUSCON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/CBS) - Therapy dogs often make trips to hospitals to help those that are stressed and in need of some comfort, a task which the dogs love themselves as it gives them a sense of purpose.

Two of these therapy dogs have recently found themselves unable to work and were put in reversed roles; it was up to humans to give comfort to the dogs.

Splash, a therapy dog with 11 years of service, was diagnosed with sudden vision loss. Another therapy dog, Cody, got recently got a tumor removed.

A couple of handlers were given the task to focus on pediatrics, helping the dogs get out of bed and play.

While Splash is now retired, he and Cody have been given a lot of love and care.