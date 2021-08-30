Oregon man’s body recovered from Grand Canyon
Man reportedly fell 50 feet while hiking
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/AP) — The body of a man was recovered from inside of Grand Canyon National Park. Officials state that the 48-year-old fell 50 feet while hiking in the Deer Creek Narrows, a narrow canyon popularized by hikers and river rafters.
The man was identified to be David Colburn of Tygh Valley.
He went on a river trip but National Park Service search and rescue teams were not able to locate him until the next day.
The official cause of death has yet to be reported.
