Oregon man’s body recovered from Grand Canyon

Man reportedly fell 50 feet while hiking

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/AP) — The body of a man was recovered from inside of Grand Canyon National Park. Officials state that the 48-year-old fell 50 feet while hiking in the Deer Creek Narrows, a narrow canyon popularized by hikers and river rafters.

The man was identified to be David Colburn of Tygh Valley.

He went on a river trip but National Park Service search and rescue teams were not able to locate him until the next day.

The official cause of death has yet to be reported.