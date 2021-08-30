Arizona Senator Kelly makes statement on Afghanistan withdrawal

News

Senator to continue assisting those trying to leave Afghanistan

Arizona (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Mark Kelly recently made a statement following the withdrawal of U.S. troopers in Afghanistan. Senator Kelly is also a U.S. Navy veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.



“I am grateful to each of the more than 800,000 U.S. service members, from those who signed up in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on our country, to those who rapidly deployed over the last few weeks, for their service in Afghanistan over the past twenty years," began Kelly, "We owe a debt to them, and to the families and loved ones of those who did not return home, including the service members who were killed and injured protecting the airlift that evacuated more than 120,000 people.

“I will continue working to assist Americans and Afghan partners trying to leave Afghanistan. Leaving any American citizen behind is unacceptable, and I will keep pushing this administration to do everything in its power to get our people out.”