Reddick lands NASCAR’s final playoff spot despite crash

News

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Reddick finished fifth in the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale Saturday night and secured the final spot in the 16-car postseason field. He entered the weekend in the best position to earn that last berth. But more than a dozen other drivers, including Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Dillon, could have ruined his season. Several of them had a chance following the final restart. Ryan Blaney, though, who had already clinched a playoff spot, beat everyone to the checkered flag and lifted Reddick into the postseason.