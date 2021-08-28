Arizona schools receive federal relief packages

News

Some schools to receive more relief for low-income students

PHOENIX (AP) — Virtually every public charter school or traditional district in Arizona has received extra cash to help them make it through shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and help students make up for lost classroom time.



The state's K-12 schools have been sent nearly $4.3 billion through several federal coronavirus relief packages.



But the money wasn’t equally divided, and schools that serve a high proportion of low-income students received much more cash and the ability to help poor-performing students, if the money is spent correctly.