Ammo shortage affecting local business ahead of hunting season

Every year sporting businesses expect a rush, but this one has been made more difficult thanks to the nationwide ammo shortage, Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - With dove hunting season approaching quickly, local sporting businesses are ready for the boost. However, thanks to a nationwide ammo shortage, those businesses have faced a challenge to do so.

The shortage has taken place for over a year now, fueled by both the covid-19 pandemic and a record sales spike in guns, the country wide issue has affected people right here in Yuma.

Sprague’s Sports owner, Richard Sprague, is among them. He says his business has had to prepare for dove hunting season well in advance

"We’ve had to plan for this dove hunt now you know for like 10 months almost just to make sure we have product available for the opener,” Sprague said.

Sprague has had to place limits on how much ammo customers buy. The limit has helped to make sure that he has enough to last until he gets another shipment

Ahead of the dove hunting season, it’s something he’s happy to have gotten ready for.

“It's something that we anticipate and look forward to every year and it’s a reunion of sorts we have people that have been shopping here for literally decades and generations.”

Even with the shortage, there are still plenty of locals expected to start hunting on Sept. 1, which is when the fall hunting season officially begins in Yuma.