Senator Padilla releases statement on U.S. Marines killed in Afghanistan

News

Two killed in suicide bombing

LOS ANGELES, CA. (KYMA, KECY) - California Senator Alex Padilla makes statement following the news of two U.S. marines that were killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan.



“Our hearts are heavy with the tragic news of these two young heroes who died courageously serving their country," begins Padilla.



"Lance Corporal Kareem Nikoui and Corporal Hunter Lopez served their country with honor, and we all owe a debt of gratitude for their selfless and ultimate sacrifice. Although the promise of their future was cut short, their legacy will live on. Angela and I pray for their families, for their loved ones, and for their communities to find strength and hope during this difficult time.”