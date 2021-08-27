Arizona family arrested over attempted kidnapping

News

Lack of religious faith brings possible dishonor to family

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/AP) — Six members of a family have been arrested by Peoria police, who say that the family targeted a relative's boyfriend because he doesn't share their Muslim faith.



The female relative believed that her family were to kill her because she brought dishonor to her family.



Police believe the family wanted to send the woman back to Iraq.



There have been more than 20 police reports across the West Valley to Yuma from the woman, her boyfriend, and his family. The reports have been of alleged crimes including disorderly conduct, harassment, aggravated assault and kidnapping.