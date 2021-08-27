A local club takes aim at this year’s Dove Season

News

The Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club/ Southwest Wildlife Foundation will be hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We're less than a week away from one of the most anticipated game seasons. Each year the Desert Southwest attracts hunters from far and wide., the target, doves.

And, for the past 14-years, the Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club/Southwest Wildlife Foundation has held its Mike Mitchell Memorial Dove Hunter's Barbecue. The event brings hunters and outdoor enthusiasts together to help raise money for the next generation.

The fundraiseer is held each year to remember the life of Mike Mitchell a Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club member that put his community above all else. The club honors both Mitchell and those who go above and beyond.

The group organizes several youth programs aimed at promoting the outdoors. From Youth Hunting and fishing to helping wildlife, the programs help local youth.

But, in order for those programs to exist, it takes funding. So, on Saturday, September 4th, the group will host its Hunter's Barbecue which will feature a dinner, silent auction, and raffles.

The event will be held at the Four Points by Sheraton (2030 S. Avenue 3E) and doors will open at 4:30 p.m. The event is open to the public, although tables must be reserved in advance.