Woman sent to hospital after being struck by a car

The accident happened just after 3 p.m. Tuesday on 17th Place west of 3rd Avenue

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews responded to 17th Place just west of the 3rd Avenue intersection. The call was for an accident involving a pedestrian.

The victim was found lying in the street, she was alert and responsive. The victim was taken to the hospital, the extent of her injuries is unknown,

It's unknown if the driver was cited.

Joe Teposte

Award-Winning Photojournalist, News Professional Trainer, Production, Writer, 20+ Years in Yuma News.

