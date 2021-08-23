Galaviz “in” as San Luis acting city manager; De la Hoya reaches separation agreement

News

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY, 13 On Your Side) - The City of San Luis said it reached a mutual separation agreement with City Manager Tadeo De La Hoya.

Under the agreement, De La Hoya will get paid $132,030. That includes seven months of salary at $115,540 along with health insurance.

The agreement was reached last Thursday after the San Luis City Council put De La Hoya on administrative leave. This after a majority of the council voted to remove him from his position in July.

Also at the meeting, the council voted to appoint current City of San Luis Director Parks and Recreation, Lizandro "Louie" Galaviz, as interim city manager, while the city searches for a new city manager.

Galaviz will still serve as director of parks and rec. He will also receive a 20-percent increase while he is filling both positions.

San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez said so far there are no candidates who have applied for the city manager position.