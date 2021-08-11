San Luis to officially remove city administrator

Local Politics

Tadeo De La Hoya placed on administrative leave last week - no reason revealed

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - KYMA.com has learned the City of San Luis will officially remove its city administrator during Wednesday night's meeting.

The City Council placed Tadeo De La Hoya on administrative leave last week by a vote of four-to-three. Some members of the community, including the mayor, say they don't understand the reasoning behind the decision.

Protestors even made that point before last week's City Council meeting. We're told they plan to demonstrate again before Wednesday night's meeting. It starts at 7 p.m. at San Luis City Hall.

13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez will attend that meeting. You can look for his reporting on 13 On Your Side at 10, and here on KYMA.com.