Fire affects 10 homes under construction in north Phoenix

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) — A fire broke out Sunday morning that affected multiple homes near Tatum Boulevard and Bell Road.

More than 50 firefighters from multiple cities were sent to control the blaze, however ten houses have sustained damage from the nearby fire.

The fire was managed to be put out and any hotspots have been extinguished.

Investigators are currently on scene to determine a cause for the fire; no injuries have been reported.