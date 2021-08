News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A lane restriction will be placed between US 95 and Rifle Range Road beginning at 6 a.m. Monday August 23.

Contractors will survey the road and place pipes, as this work is part of the project to widen and reconstruct US 95.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists of the 45 mph speed limit, as well as 10-foot vehicle width restriction, that will be in place through Fall 2022.