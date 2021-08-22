CASA of Arizona to offer in-person training for first time since pandemic

News

New CASA volunteers have been limited to online training since the start of the pandemic, now, in-person sessions are back, Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One of the biggest organizations helping foster kids in our area just got a big boost.

The Court Appointed Special Advocates of Arizona (CASA) recently announced that training sessions for volunteers are once again being done in-person. Training sessions were being done virtually since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CASA helps local foster kids by providing a steady adult figure in kids’ lives while they go through the foster system.

Those who volunteer need to be available for potential court appearances and visits with kids. Prospective volunteers will go through a pre-screening process before starting training.



A virtual option will still be available for those who prefer it.

To become a volunteer with CASA you can start the process at their website.