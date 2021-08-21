Winds threaten to fan destructive California wildfire

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (AP, KYMA, KECY) — Crews are fearful that high winds will make the already dangerous California wildfires into a bigger disaster.

The flames may be fanned as forecasts expect Saturday winds to reach up to 40 miles per hour.

Several big wildfires, including the Dixie and Caldor fires, have already destroyed hundreds of buildings.

Authorities have already closed down roads as thousands of firefighters are sent to contain the fires.

Nine national forests in northern and central California have been closed.