Smoke from California’s wildfires raises concerns for children

News

Going outside considered dangerous for children

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP, KYMA, KECY) - Concerned Sacramento parents worry that their kids are unable to go outside due to the smoke from California's recent wildfires.

After Lunch and recess have temporarily been placed inside for students, one parent remarks, "They tend to focus more when they're able to release that energy and sit quieter in class."

A mom commented saying, "I'm hoping they're not exposing them outside too much," while another mom states, "I just want to protect my kids, and I think everyone wants to protect their kids."

Dr. Dean Blumberg, a pediatric infectious disease expert, tried to calm the situation by stating that the student placements are only temporary and that the smoke exposure is more dangerous for everyone.

Despite coronavirus risks, he says that staying inside may be a small price to pay for more protection. He later stated, "The small particles that make the air quality really bad can have an impact on lung function."