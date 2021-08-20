Mexicali doctor in custody on sexual abuse charges

News

Charges come amid allegations of sexual abuse of one of his patients

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - A Mexicali doctor accused of medical malpractice and sexual abuse remained in custody Friday night.

The Mexicali Police Department said the gynecologist was arrested after one of his patients died while undergoing surgery. Officers learned the patient was there to remove a cyst.

A judge saw the doctor in court, but all charges in that case were dropped.

But now, the doctor is facing new charges of sexual abuse and rape tied to another victim, who was also a patient.

"This arrest warrant for the crime of sexual abuse against the doctor and the aggravating factor is because he committed the crime in practice as a doctor. On the other hand, the investigation for medical negligence continues, it is analyzing whether there is responsibility of other people who participated in the surgery," said Hiram Sanchez, the Attorney General in Baja California, Mexico.

The doctor is behind the bars awaiting his next hearing.