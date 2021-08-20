Meth seized at Salton City checkpoint

News

Two arrested for attempting to smuggle narcotics

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Two United States citizens were arrested Thursday after attempting to smuggle methamphetamine through an immigration checkpoint.

A vehicle arrived at the Highway 111 checkpoint after midnight when El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents referred the vehicle to secondary inspection.

A Border Patrol K-9 gave an alert and directed the agents towards the trunk of the vehicle, where a duffle bag containing vacuum-sealed bundles were found and were later tested positive for meth.

The two individuals in the vehicle were holding onto 20 pounds of the substance, which has an estimated value of $55,000.

The Drug Enforcement Agency is currently holding custody of the individuals, the vehicle, and the narcotics.