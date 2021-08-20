3 dead after ‘transaction’ goes bad in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP, KYMA, KECY) — Authorities report of a shooting at a Phoenix gas station parking lot, resulting in three deaths and one critically wounded.

Three adult men and two teenagers were conducting business on midnight Friday when both groups pulled out guns and opened fire.



Two men and one teenager died, with another teenager left critically injured and was later taken into police custody.



No identities were released and authorities say there is no sign drugs were involved.