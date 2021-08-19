California wildfire causes ash to fall on city

Haze and smoke covers California city

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KYMA, CBS) - Ash resulting from California's recent wildfires have fallen atop the city of San Rafael as the Dixie Fire continues to move through northern Sierra Nevada.

One tourist commented on the fallen ash saying, "I thought it was just a haze or just like maybe more pollution and it was going to burn off and it was like overcast. But then when I looked on the weather map, it was all smoke and so couldn't see much yesterday when we came in. And today seems pretty smoky again."

A layer of haze and smoke was visible in San Rafael where some were reported to have trouble breathing.

An estimated 11,000 firefighters have been sent to contain the Dixie Fire's approximate 1,060 square mile area.