Rep. Grijalva questions legality of Gov. Ducey not rewarding schools which follow COVID mitigation measures

News

Follows the governor's allocation for schools keeping in-person learning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Representative Raúl M. Grijalva sent a letter to the Department of Education Wednesday morning. He questions the legality of Governor Doug Ducey's proposal and whether it's fair to schools which don't maintain in-person learning.

"The allocation of federal dollars through ARP was intended to be used to support states in their efforts to 'reopen K-12 schools safely and equitably expand opportunities for students who need it most,' wrote Rep. Grijalva. "As the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread across Arizona, where transmission rates remain high, Governor Ducey is yet again pursuing reckless and inhumane proposals that will continue to exacerbate this public health crisis. In addition, it puts into question the legality around him restricting public health mitigation measures in the first place."

"While scientific research recommends vaccination as the leading public health strategy to stop community spread of COVID, we must do all that is necessary to protect children, many of whom are not yet eligible for vaccination," continued Rep. Grijalva. "It is unacceptable to solely place the burden of keeping our schools safely open for in-person learning and fighting COVID on our children, their families and the school staff serving them."