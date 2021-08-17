Lottery announces a new addition to its drawings

News

State Lotteries promise to be bigger and have faster payouts and it all starts August 23rd

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Desert Southwest, like all communities, benefit greatly from lottery proceeds. Millions go into our general fund and a variety of programs also benefit.

Up until now, players have had to wait from Wednesday or Saturday night to see the latest drawing. But, come August 23rd, the Arizona Lottery will be holding a Monday night drawing (7:59 p.m.).

Arizona Lottery representative John Gilliland says the pot will be larger and grow a lot faster than in years past. Currently, The Powerball is at $274-million, and the cost of a ticket is just $2.

Players have two choices, they can either choose their own numbers or get computer-generated numbers. They can then insert their ticket into the lottery vending machine or hand it to a clerk at their lottery retailer.

To check the winning numbers you can check your local listings for upcoming drawings or visit the Arizona Lottery or California Lottery websites. You can also take your play to the next level and download their app.