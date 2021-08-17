BREAKING: Imperial County implements masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

News

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - ICPHD announced that masks will be required indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

This comes just after other major counties in California have adapted back to wearing masks indoors.

Janette Angulo, ICPHD Director, said that the board of directors met to discuss a mask mandate. She said they concluded that it was a necessity for residents to mask up again with the delta variant being a major concern.

Although the latest numbers show a small decrease in case numbers and positivity rates, Angulo said locals should still be concerned.

“Over the last weeks, cases have been increasing, positivity rates have been increasing, hospitalizations have been increasing,” said Angulo.

Angulo urges residents to get vaccinated, if you can. And make sure you’re doing your part decrease the spread of COVID-19.

“If you haven’t received your vaccine yet, there’s access out in the community. Pharmacies, clinics, the hospitals, the health department are all offering the vaccine at no cost,” said Angulo.

She said that Imperial County relies on other hospitals nearby. When other hospitals that we rely on have limited space, that puts Imperial County at risk for lack of resources.

Angulo said forcing a mask mandate again is the county’s way of being proactive.

