VIDEO BLOG: Haiti Earthquake

Haitians left devastated following earthquake
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti. (KYMA, KECY) - A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday morning, with its epicenter being located 78 miles west of the capitol of Port-Au-Prince. Over 700 were confirmed dead and at least 1,800 were left injured.
Haiti's Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, declared a month-long state of emergency following the earthquake as other providences continued to suffer the aftermath.
The earthquake caused several buildings to crumble and leave some Haitians trapped under rubble. Crews were sent out to search and rescue anyone in need of help.
The Haitian community in Brooklyn attended church on Sunday to send thoughts and prayers for those that were affected by the Earthquake.
