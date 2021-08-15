VIDEO BLOG: Haiti Earthquake

News

Haitians left devastated following earthquake

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti. (KYMA, KECY) - A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday morning, with its epicenter being located 78 miles west of the capitol of Port-Au-Prince. Over 700 were confirmed dead and at least 1,800 were left injured.

Haiti's Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, declared a month-long state of emergency following the earthquake as other providences continued to suffer the aftermath.

https://youtu.be/CIF0lsFCHs8

The earthquake caused several buildings to crumble and leave some Haitians trapped under rubble. Crews were sent out to search and rescue anyone in need of help.

https://youtu.be/RkzPnJoJqkM

The Haitian community in Brooklyn attended church on Sunday to send thoughts and prayers for those that were affected by the Earthquake.