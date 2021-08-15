Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:54 AM

Average US price of gas rises 3 cents per gallon to $3.25

<i>Raychel Brightman/Newsday RM/Getty Images</i><br/>The Biden administration is calling on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies like Russia to do more to combat rising energy prices
Raychel Brightman/Newsday RM/Getty Images
Raychel Brightman/Newsday RM/Getty Images
The Biden administration is calling on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies like Russia to do more to combat rising energy prices

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 3 cents over the past three weeks, to $3.25 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that gas prices could stop climbing now that crude oil costs have started to fall.

The price at the pump is a dollar higher than it was a year ago. Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is $4.50 per gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The lowest average is $2.74 per gallon in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. According to the survey taken Friday, the average price of diesel was $3.33 a gallon. That’s up 2 cents from three weeks earlier.

Consumer / National-World / national-world

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content