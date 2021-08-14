California wildfires continue to strain resources

News

Resources are spread thin as wildfire continues to burn

WESTWOOD, Calif. (AP, KYMA/KECY) - As Northern California's wildfires continue to advance, crews have been sent to the town of Westwood.

Most of Greenville was burned down last week as a result of the Dixie Fire, while crews are spread thin throughout California's Northern and Western regions.

The U.S. Forest Service has deployed all its firefighters and has sated that the fires have forced it into crisis mode.